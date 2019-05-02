Mailbag: Too quick to crown Browns? Giants fans get punked?

I've questioned the Packers' offseason strategy at points over the last few months, but the more I think about it, I see their angle. After all, what does Green Bay's quiet offseason on the offensive side of the ball really tell us? To me, this is general manager Brian Gutekunst saying, "Yes, the last two years have been rough, but we believe in Aaron Rodgers and we believe in the young players we've installed around him." The Packers chose to aggressively rebuild their defense while leaving the offensive facelift in the hands of Rodgers and new head coach Matt LaFleur. If the offense struggles with the likes of Geronimo Allison, Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Packers will get roasted for burning another year of Rodgers' prime. But they have faith in their guys. With a fresh, McCarthy-free start, they expect much better results. Let's see how it plays out.