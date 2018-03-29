Mailbag: Odell Beckham the next Keyshawn Johnson?

Just an opinion, but I still feel it's very much in play. It has to be! The Eagles are playing this the right way, of course. They are letting it be known that Foles, a freshly minted Super Bowl MVP, represents the ultimate organizational security blanket as Carson Wentz works his way back from reconstructive knee surgery. And that's certainly true. But it doesn't trump the fact that a) Wentz has progressed well in rehab and is expected to be ready for Week 1; and b) Foles' trade value will never be higher than it is right now.