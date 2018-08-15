Mailbag: Ice Cube's Raiders knowledge, NFL QB battle royale

Does it have to be "to the death"? Let's tweak it so it's like a professional wrestling battle royale -- i.e., 30 guys in a ring wailing on each other until only one remains. Anyway, I'd go with Cam Newton. The man is just such an incredible athletic specimen -- 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds of muscle. Then again, does Cam have -- to borrow a Gorilla Monsoon-ism -- the "testicular fortitude" to survive in that environment? Why does it feel like every Cam debate circles back to the same place? I also kind of like the new-and-improved Andrew Luck. Post-shoulder-woes Luck is jacked and hungry, and, like Cam, he possesses the athleticism necessary to evade, then pounce. Sam Bradford would spontaneously combust in this scenario. Aaron Rodgers would be the "babyface" who's not above dirty tactics, and the crowd loves him for it. Drew Brees would be the crafty, Bret Hart-like tactician. Brock Osweiler would be the Obligatory Tall Guy who gets pounded mercilessly. Tom Brady would either be the first guy out or the last man standing.