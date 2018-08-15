Analysis

Mailbag: Ice Cube's Raiders knowledge, NFL QB battle royale

Published: Aug 15, 2018 at 10:37 AM

Dan Hanzus takes questions from you, the readers, in his latest mailbag. Thanks to everyone who sent in questions. You will be spared.

For the uninitiated, the Graybeards are a fake team I put together each spring that's made up entirely of veteran players without a job. Here are the Graybeards players who remain unemployed as of Wednesday:

QB Jay Cutler
QB Colin Kaepernick
QB Mark Sanchez
RB Adrian Peterson
FB John Kuhn
WR Jeremy Maclin
WR Jordan Matthews
TE Antonio Gates
TE Julius Thomas
OT Luke Joeckel
G Jahri Evans
DE Junior Galette
DE Robert Ayers
DT Johnathan Hankins
DT Nick Fairley
LB NaVorro Bowman
LB Brian Cushing
CB Bashaud Breeland
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
CB Adam Jones
S Eric Reid

Taking out retirements, 21 of the 37 Graybeards remain unemployed as training camps break. Who's the most surprising name on that list? I think a lot of people thought Peterson would catch on somewhere, but interest appears scant. Matthews actually signed with the Patriots, but he hit the street again after injuring his hamstring. He could get a look once healthy. Cutler is a reality TV superstar now, but he has yet to file retirement papers. Rodgers-Cromartie worked out for the Seahawks and might be on the Redskins' radar. Breeland worked out for the Dolphins. The Chargers and Gates have been in touch after the Hunter Henry injury. The continued unemployment of Kaepernick and Reid goes beyond football. Consider it fitting that Sanchez's NFL career might be over in the same year Sam Darnold, another shining son from USC, inherits the savior role from the Jets.

Ice Cube was a guest this week on the Around The NFL Podcast, and I was impressed/relieved by his nuanced knowledge of the Raiders and their uncertain standing in the AFC. Cube is one of the most famous Raiders fans in the country; it would've been a bummer if he was exposed as a fugazi fan on our show. For the record, Cube questioned the decision to let offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave walk after the 2016 season and expressed concern over Derek Carr's throwing mechanics. He also pounded the table for Browns coach Hue Jackson. Cube wishes Jackson never left Oakland. Now that's a spicy take! Here's my host takeaway: You'd be surprised how quickly you get uncomfortable repeatedly uttering "Ice Cube" in conversation. Eventually I shifted to "Cube" and just hoped he didn't call me out for being overly colloquial.

Oooh, this is interesting. Honestly, I'm not sure the Canadian Football League signs up for a scenario where they acknowledge themselves as an inferior product to the more prominent organization to the south. It's like how Chad already knows Rob is the more conventionally attractive Lowe brother; we try to spare him the indignity of having to publicly admit it. Then again, there's no doubt that inserting an NFL team -- even a crummy one -- into Canada's orbit would give the league a bigger platform while also making it an official business partner of the NFL, which, one assumes, surely has its benefits.

One thought: I'd feel badly for the Grey Cup winner in this scenario. Going from proud league champion to the hammer end of weekly blowouts is no way to defend a title. (This is where the CFL stans jump in and contend that the best CFL team could hang in the NFL, to which I say, puhleeze.)

Anyway, fun idea that will never, ever, ever happen.

Perhaps I have a soft spot for the city since it was the first place I lived after college, but I'll always be partial to Kenny Brittgetting arrested at a Hoboken car wash after allegedly crushing a cigar that contained weed. Just a funny image, though I imagine it was a less humorous scenario for the former Rutgers star.

Honestly, it's not the worst thing that could happen. Your single-minded objective is to win your league, and when someone leaves it to the bots to select their team, they're basically waving a white flag that reads, "I'M A SUCKER WHO LIKES TO GIVE AWAY MY MONEY." You will benefit from it, not to mention the auto-draft function always ends up doing dumb stuff like drafting dudes with shredded ACLs in the third round. Bots are not as intelligent as they think. Stupid robots.

Does it have to be "to the death"? Let's tweak it so it's like a professional wrestling battle royale -- i.e., 30 guys in a ring wailing on each other until only one remains. Anyway, I'd go with Cam Newton. The man is just such an incredible athletic specimen -- 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds of muscle. Then again, does Cam have -- to borrow a Gorilla Monsoon-ism -- the "testicular fortitude" to survive in that environment? Why does it feel like every Cam debate circles back to the same place? I also kind of like the new-and-improved Andrew Luck. Post-shoulder-woes Luck is jacked and hungry, and, like Cam, he possesses the athleticism necessary to evade, then pounce. Sam Bradford would spontaneously combust in this scenario. Aaron Rodgers would be the "babyface" who's not above dirty tactics, and the crowd loves him for it. Drew Brees would be the crafty, Bret Hart-like tactician. Brock Osweiler would be the Obligatory Tall Guy who gets pounded mercilessly. Tom Brady would either be the first guy out or the last man standing.

Yeah, this is getting weird. The Browns haven't had a quarterback worth a damn since they returned to the league in 1999. The Jets have had a rotating door at the game's most important situation since Joe Namath left. Cleveland's quarterback situation has been sad; Gang Green -- which once employed Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow simultaneously -- has trafficked in tragicomedy.

And yet, here we are. In Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, the Browns and Jets have the type of prospects that can change their organization forever. And the kids arrive at the exact moment both teams appeared to have found stability at the position. Tyrod Taylor is a perfectly respectable starting quarterback. The Jets actually have two guys: Josh McCown, the unflappable vet, and Teddy Bridgewater, the tantalizing reclamation project.

It's a strange scenario, but ultimately it's all about the kids. If they can play, everything else is just noise.

You have to think we'll have movement here sooner rather than later. The Seahawks are a defense and organization in transition, and Earl Thomas feels more and more a part of the team's past rather than its present or future. The Cowboys make the most practical sense, but there has to be a host of teams -- yes, Tampa Bay included -- that should be ringing Seahawks general manager John Schneider. I imagine they are. Thomas is too good a player to be sitting on a couch over a contract dispute in Week 1. Somebody do something.

Until next time ...

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus. Listen to Dan on the Around The NFL Podcast, three times a week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.
news

Tom Brady's unretirement stirring but not surprising; Vikings know Kirk Cousins is better than QB limbo

Tom Brady never seemed fully convinced he was retiring, even when he was retiring. So it's no real surprise, Judy Battista writes, that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for a 23rd season. Plus, thoughts on Kirk Cousins' extension and Michael Gallup's new contract.
news

Broncos hype out of control after Russell Wilson trade; plus, five NFL draft prospects on the rise

The Broncos hype train's in full force after the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, but Bucky Brooks says everyone needs to pump the brakes on Denver. Plus, five prospects on the rise after the NFL Scouting Combine. And what's next for Jordan Love?
news

2022 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.
news

2022 NFL offseason: Best-case, worst-case scenarios for quarterbacks in limbo

Will the Vikings stick with Kirk Cousins? Is Jimmy Garoppolo headed for a new team? Can Kyler Murray and the Cardinals smooth out their relationship? Dan Hanzus spins best-case and worst-case scenarios for QBs in limbo in 2022.
news

Panthers, Patriots, Dolphins headline nine NFL teams that need to make a splash this offseason

Denver just shook up the NFL with a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson. Who needs to follow in the Broncos' footsteps? Adam Schein identifies nine teams that should make an offseason splash.
news

AFC free agency needs: Bengals, Titans, Ravens among teams that must address offensive line

Will the Bengals find a way to protect Joe Burrow? How will the Colts address their quarterback void? Kevin Patra digs into three key free agency needs for every AFC team.
news

NFC free agency needs: Seattle Seahawks abruptly join list of teams with gaping hole at quarterback

With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, Kevin Patra identifies the three biggest needs for each NFC team. Suddenly, Pete Carroll's Seahawks and Bruce Arians' Buccaneers have a major question mark at quarterback.
news

Aaron Rodgers' decision, Russell Wilson trade: Who are the biggest winners & losers?

Aaron Rodgers signed a four-year extension to stay in Green Bay, while the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Jeffri Chadiha reveals the winners and losers of Tuesday's events.
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: The original list

The original Top 101 Free Agents of 2022 rankings as compiled by Gregg Rosenthal before players began to be signed, tagged and/or released.
news

2022 NFL offseason: Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency, draft or trade

Does Jameis Winston top the crop of free-agent signal-callers? How impressive is prospect Kenny Pickett? David Carr identifies his top 10 quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency, the 2022 NFL Draft or trade.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade news, Lance Zierlein reveals his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Who do the Seahawks take with the first-round pick they will acquire from the Broncos? Check out the full rundown, 1-32.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW