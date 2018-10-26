Mailbag: Gruden Show! Is Jon a secret genius? Jay underrated

One more note here: Could the Cowboys have landed a better wide receiver considering what they gave up? Something I pitched this week on the "Around The NFL Podcast" and I'll do it again here: What if all NFL general managers joined a private, password and two-factor authenticated subreddit that served as an open forum for all league transaction matters, including trades. What if, on Monday morning, Jerry Jones posted a thread on the Super Private GM Subreddit with the headline: "Jerrah here, we'll give up our first-round pick for your best wide receiver. DM me if interested." Gruden would obviously reply with his Cooper offer, but what if, I dunno, Dave Gettleman messaged the Cowboys about Odell Beckham? Maybe Mike Brown doesn't want to pay A.J. Green anymore. Maybe Julio Jones demands to play in a city where he scores touchdowns. The lines of communication must be fully open! My subreddit would ensure teams get the best bang for their buck. I know, it's brilliant and perfect.