 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Mahomes out at least three weeks, pending MRI

Published: Oct 18, 2019 at 12:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sometimes in life even the best outcome isn't always pretty, but it's still better than the alternative.

This is where the Kansas City Chiefs stand after Patrick Mahomes exited Thursday night's blowout win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury sustained on a fourth-down QB sneak. Today's MRI will reveal how long the AFC West leaders will be without the 2018 NFL MVP. Even the most positive results will likely have him out until mid-November.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes is expected to be out at least three weeks with a dislocated kneecap, per sources informed of the situation.

The MRI will show whether that timeline will be longer, including necessitating season-ending surgery.

Rapoport added that even though he stands to miss games, there is some real optimism from those involved that he can play through the ailment after missing just three games.

Some of that positivity comes from Mahomes himself:

If the best-case scenario indeed comes to fruition, Mahomes would miss games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. With a Week 12 bye, depending on how his knee looks and where the Chiefs stand at that time, it's possible K.C. holds him out of the Chargers game in Week 11 as well to give him two more weeks before returning in December for the stretch run.

For at least the next three weeks, however, it appears it will be Matt Moore running the show in K.C. against three stellar defenses, as the Chiefs attempt to remain atop the AFC West while their MVP is on the shelf.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Taylor Swift arrives in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift has officially arrived in Las Vegas and is expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles give LB Haason Reddick permission to seek trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have given linebacker Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

Saints expected to finalize deal with 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their next offensive coordinator

The Saints are expected to finalize a deal to hire San Francisco's passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator,  NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
news

Cameron Jordan on Saints' three-year playoff drought: 'Maybe a culture shock needs to happen'

Following three straight postseason misses by the New Orleans Saints, longtime defensive end Cameron Jordan agrees with the front office that a culture shock might be beneficial. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) activated off injured reserve, remains questionable for Super Bowl LVIII

Jerick McKinnon's Super Bowl bound. The Kansas City Chiefs running back is being activated from injured reserve and is questionable to play Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh: Super Bowl loss with 49ers 'motivates me every day'

Chargers' new coach, Jim Harbaugh, was one win away from Super Bowl glory 11 years ago with the Niners, and he still can't shake that defeat. "When I say it motivates me every day, it's every day," Harbaugh said. 
news

Niners' Brock Purdy believes flag football helped him develop into QB he is

Brock Purdy was a product of flag football, having played until he was 12 years old prior to making the transition to tackle football. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback believes it was a beneficial start to a career that now has him set to play in Sunday's Super Bowl.
news

Micah Parsons on impending Cowboys extension: CeeDee Lamb is 'the priority right now'

Micah Parsons is due for a big contract extension in the coming years, but the Cowboys linebacker isn't rushing Dallas' front office, saying WR CeeDee Lamb is "the priority right now" on NFL Network.
news

Finally over NFC title hump, 49ers won't have weight off shoulders until 'clock says zero-zero' with them on top

The San Francisco 49ers have finally captured the NFC title after falling short in two consecutive years, but they aren't taking for granted the new pressure of vanquishing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl -- something they couldn't do four seasons ago.
news

Seahawks expected to hire former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as next OC

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Ryan Grubb as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night, per sources.