Mahomes, McCaffrey among Players of the Month

Mahomes currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,510 through four games, and his 10 touchdown passes also pace the league. The fact that Mahomes has been able to carry the Chiefs to a 4-0 record minus his top receiving option (Tyreek Hill) and his blind-side protector (Eric Fisher) makes his play all the more impressive and supports his early case to become the first repeat MVP since Peyton Manning went back-to-back in 2003 and 2004.