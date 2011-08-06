Magnificent 7: Sanders, Sharpe, Faulk, Dent enter Hall of Fame

Failure? Sharpe went from a seventh-round draft pick to the most prolific tight end of his time. He won two Super Bowls with Denver and one with Baltimore, and at the time of his retirement in 2003, his 815 career receptions, 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns were all NFL records for a tight end. Three times he went over 1,000 yards receiving in a season -- almost unheard of for that position. In a 1993 playoff game, Sharpe had 13 catches against the Oakland Raiders, tying a record.