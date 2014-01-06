Madden Wild Card recap: T.Y. Hilton shines

With the playoffs upon us, the stage was set for the Madden Next Gen team to deliver. T.Y. Hilton did just that, when he absolutely torched the Kansas City Chiefs secondary on Saturday. Who else rose to the challenge? And which Next Gen star reverted back to his early season shenanigans (I'll give you three guesses but you'll only need one)? Read on to find out, and be sure to cast your vote for the Madden Next Gen champ. The race is far from over, and you can view the whole Next Gen team here for a refresher before reading on.
Top Performers
T.Y. Hilton kicked off Wild Card Weekend in spectacular fashion for the Madden Next Gen team with his 224-receiving yard, two-touchdown performance against the Chiefs. That was a statement game if I've ever seen one, and the Patriots defensive backs better be on notice when Hilton and company roll into town on Saturday. Colin Kaepernick proved once again that he is the Green Bay Packer's Kryptonite, as he beat them with his legs and arm in a 23-20 victory at Lambeau Field. Kaepernick had 325 total yards on the day with one touchdown pass and one interception. On the opposite sideline, Randall Cobb made two clutch catches for the Packers, gaining a total of 51 receiving yards. This was only his second game back from a fractured fibula that kept him sidelined for much of the season.
Madden Next Gen voting
Solid Effort
Waiting for the Divisional Round
After surging in the stat sheets for a few weeks, it appeared as if Trent Richardson was ready for the spotlight in the playoffs. That was, until, he took his first handoff on Saturday, and promptly fumbled the football. Richardson was an afterthought the rest of the game, as Andrew Luck relied on Donald Brown to move the chains. It'll be interesting to see if Richardson gets out of Chuck Pagano's doghouse next week, or if he'll go back to a purely complementary role.
