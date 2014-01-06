Madden Wild Card recap: T.Y. Hilton shines

T.Y. Hilton kicked off Wild Card Weekend in spectacular fashion for the Madden Next Gen team with his 224-receiving yard, two-touchdown performance against the Chiefs. That was a statement game if I've ever seen one, and the Patriots defensive backs better be on notice when Hilton and company roll into town on Saturday. Colin Kaepernick proved once again that he is the Green Bay Packer's Kryptonite, as he beat them with his legs and arm in a 23-20 victory at Lambeau Field. Kaepernick had 325 total yards on the day with one touchdown pass and one interception. On the opposite sideline, Randall Cobb made two clutch catches for the Packers, gaining a total of 51 receiving yards. This was only his second game back from a fractured fibula that kept him sidelined for much of the season.