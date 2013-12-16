Madden recap: Wagner, Brown show off versatility

Has Adam Rank become a Madden Nostradamus? For the second straight week he predicted a big day for Ryan Tannehill, and for the second straight week Tannehill delivered. In fact, he improved upon his Week 14 success by throwing for over 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes with no interceptions to defeat Tom Brady and the Patriots. Tannehill should be in line for a healthy bump in his Madden rating later this week. I'm still waiting for more people to recognize the emerging greatness of Bobby Wagner. Wagner was a monster in the Seahawks' shutout of the Giants on Sunday, notching 10 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Wagner is quickly becoming one of the best young middle linebackers in the league, and I'm hoping his Madden rating soon reflects that fact. Antonio Brown continued to make the Steelers front office look like geniuses for extending him and letting Mike Wallce leave in free agency. Brown had five catches for 66 yards and one touchdown, and he also returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. All told, Brown had 144 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 30-20 victory over the Bengals. The guy just gets it done every week, no matter what the Steelers ask him to do. His arrow is pointing up, even with his rating already in the 90s. Patrick Peterson and Luke Kuechly were stupendous as always. But that's not a surprise to anyone unless he or she has been living under a rock for the last few years, or perhaps just binge-watching "Scandal" all season instead of watching football.