Madden recap: Luke Kuechly, Geno Smith ascend the stage

Gift giving season is coming to a close and I still have to buy my wife something special for the holidays. On the other hand, Week 16 in the NFL continued to bestow presents at a Santa-like pace, especially for our Madden Next gen team. With only a week to go until the end of the regular season, it's getting closer for the inaugural Madden Next Gen player to be crowned. We'll take a look at the nice and naughty list for this week. In case you haven't seen the squad, take a peek here to see the whole Next Gen team.