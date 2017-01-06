Madden Ratings: Wild Card Predictions

It's been a season to forget for the Minnesota Vikings. There was an OK five weeks there in the beginning, but man, it was rough. This is a team with a LOT of questions heading into the offseason. The future of Teddy Bridgewater is still relatively unknown. Their running game didn't produce much with Adrian Peterson sidelined for most of the year. But even when healthy, Peterson doesn't run well out of the shotgun, changing what the Vikings would do on the field to accommodate Sam Bradford's talents. With all that, the team could save some cap space by cutting ties with Peterson. He's still a talent, but we might've seen the last of him in a Vikings uniform. He's down two points to 87 OVR.