Madden Ratings: Week 7 Predictions

6. There's an absurd fan theory that George Lucas had initially planned for Jar Jar Binks to become a Sith Lord. However, fans weren't very fond of the blabbering Gungan in "Phantom Menace" and he was relegated to almost non-existence in later films. This brings me to Geno Smith and the New York Jets. Smith, like poor Jar Jar, was supposed to have a larger role with the team, but his lackluster on-field performance and issues with teammates, delegated him to the bench. Well, Ryan Fitzpatrick's one trick pony season has now given Geno another chance. On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Smith will prove all his doubters wrong, including me, and throw for two touchdowns and rush for one. Matt Forte will collect 150 total yards. Jets will finally win a game and ruin their shot at having the number one pick in the 2017 Draft.