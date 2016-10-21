Madden Ratings: Week 7 Predictions

I remember watching "The Matrix" in theaters in 1999. A visual mindtrip like I'd never witnessed before. Then I recall 2003, when "Matrix Reloaded" and "Matrix Revolutions" came out. Pure Balderdash.
This memory comes back to me when I think of Ryan Fitzpatrick's surreal 2015 season where he passed for 31 touchdowns and over 3,900 yards and this year, where he's thrown 11 interceptions and only five touchdowns.
My fellow NFL Media colleague Kyle Brandt summed it up in his tweet:
I'd also like to throw in "Lost" and "Homeland."
Let's get to this week's ratings...
Moving On Up
The Arizona Cardinals must have a soft corner for players from the University of Northern Iowa. First they had quarterback Kurt Warner, who they signed in 2005 and then David Johnson, who they drafted in the third round in 2015. Well, Warner lead them to an appearance in Super Bowl XLIII, and now Johnson leads the league in touchdowns and yards from scrimmage. In Week 6, he scored three touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards against the New York Jets. It's a shame he only ticked up a point to 88 OVR.
Marcus Peters is up two points this week to 87 OVR after grabbing another interception last week against the Oakland Raiders. He leads the NFL this season with 5.
Since coming back from a four game suspension, Tom Brady has become the Shiva of the NFL, destroying all opponents in his way. So far, he's posted a 135.5 passer rating and he's the first player in NFL history to throw for 300+ yards and three touchdowns or more without an interception in his first two games of the season. He's up a point to 95 OVR. Om Namah Brady.
Moving On Down
Prior to Thursday night's game, there was a stat showing Brian Hoyer had better numbers than Aaron Rodgers since Week 6 of the 2015 season. Well, that fallacy came crashing down as Rodgers threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears in Week 7. He went down three points to 92 OVR for his Week 6 results, but that was before he proved again why he's the best in the league against the Bears.
As Ryan Fitzpatrick has struggled this season so has his favorite target, Brandon Marshall. Marshall ranks last among players with a 45.0 reception percentage (27 catches on 60 targets). Fitzpatrick has a passer rating of 46.0 when looking for Marshall. Marshall surprisingly didn't lose any points and remains at 89 OVR.
Vontaze Burfict recorded a sack against the Patriots in Week 6. But he's down two points to 83 OVR because he allegedly stomped LeGarrette Blount and hit tight end Martellus Bennett in the knee on a play where he wasn't the targeted receiver. Hence, the $75,000 fine.
Six bold predictions for Week 7
6. There's an absurd fan theory that George Lucas had initially planned for Jar Jar Binks to become a Sith Lord. However, fans weren't very fond of the blabbering Gungan in "Phantom Menace" and he was relegated to almost non-existence in later films. This brings me to Geno Smith and the New York Jets. Smith, like poor Jar Jar, was supposed to have a larger role with the team, but his lackluster on-field performance and issues with teammates, delegated him to the bench. Well, Ryan Fitzpatrick's one trick pony season has now given Geno another chance. On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Smith will prove all his doubters wrong, including me, and throw for two touchdowns and rush for one. Matt Forte will collect 150 total yards. Jets will finally win a game and ruin their shot at having the number one pick in the 2017 Draft.
5.The Seattle Seahawks have won their last three games in Arizona. Russell Wilson is 4-1 in his last five road games. He's thrown 14 TDs and 0 interceptions. So, I'm looking for more of the same. Wilson will throw three touchdowns and 300 yards. Christine Michael will rush for 100 yards. The Seahawks are back for real.
4. A battle of the 2014 NFL Draft quarterback class. Blake Bortles vs. Derek Carr. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders are looking for a shoot-out. Look for at least three touchdowns passes from each of these guys along with a few interceptions. Both receiving corps will have a field day. The Jags will pull this one out being at home.
3.Sam Bradford returns to play the team that traded him. Revenge is on the mind. But the Philadelphia Eagles will pull off the upset and Carson Wentz will continue his stellar play. Bradford gets picked off twice. It's going to be low-scoring affair.
2. The New England Patriots are 47-14 against back-up quarterbacks. Poor Landry Jones. Without Big Ben, the Pittsburgh Steelers have no shot. Tom Brady will have a field day throwing for 400 yards and four touchdowns.
1. The Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl last season. And Brock Osweiler cashes in for a $72 million deal with the Houston Texans. Now, Osweiler comes back to Denver. His replacement on the Broncos, Trevor Siemian will say thank you to Osweiler for the opportunity when he passes for three touchdowns and C.J. Anderson runs for 150 and a touchdown. Broncos will have the last laugh.
Amar Shah is a Digital Features Editor for NFL.com. You can send him your worst season two or sequel picks to him on Twitter @amarshahism.