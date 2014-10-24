Madden Ratings: Week 7 analysis, Week 8 predictions

But it's Peyton Manning, so it's charming. Well, not to me. He's like that friend of a friend who gets invited along one night as you go to one of your favorite Mexican restaurants. Like Don Ramon's in Huntington Beach, Calif. And he spends a lot of time studying the menu like he's never been to a Mexican restaurant before. And then he ends up ordering a dish with a ton of modifiers because he's difficult. And then he ends up sending back his burrito because there was cilantro in it. He then makes a rude comment about the server's forehead, which is super weird. He then ends up making such a scene, you can no longer go back to that restaurant you love so much. I mean sure, the hardworking staff understands it's not you who was the problem here. But still, you feel that little bit of guilt by association. And your friend said he was a cool guy, but that all went out the window.