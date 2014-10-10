Madden Ratings: Week 5 analysis, Week 6 predictions

Instead, Vick entered the game not knowing what the (expletive) he was supposed to do. Similarly to the way you pick up a team you've never used before on Madden, like the Titans-I never use the Titans-and try to make it work. Normally I do well (not really) because, well, I'm pretty rad (not really). But you can't just pick up a computer-generated offense and master it. So I have to imagine the real thing is somewhat more difficult, and could have more painful results as a consequence.