Madden Ratings: Week 2 analysis, Week 3 predictions

Julius Peppers goes down to a 90 from 91. His acceleration and pursuit took a hit because of father time. But his awareness is down to an 87? He suddenly forgot stuff about football? This is one I'm going to have to corner Donnie Moore about because I just don't understand it. James Harrison is also down to an 85, and he too took a hit in awareness. Is this one of those things where you say, he's forgotten more about football than you'll ever know? Like literally.