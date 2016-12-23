Madden Ratings: Week 16 Predictions

6. So I've been wrong about this before, but I'm going to keep saying this until it happens. Even a broken clock is blah, blah, blah. Todd Gurley, at home, against the Niners defense. You know, that same Niners defense that just let the Falcons run up about 250 total rushing yards. That same defense that let Bilal Powell go for about 180 total yards alone. You see where this is going. This will mark Gurley's first game with over 100 rushing yards this season. He'll get 120 yards and two TDs. It might not mean much for this season, but Gurley is in a position to make the best sales pitch possible to their next head coach.