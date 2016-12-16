Madden Ratings: Week 15 Predictions

6.The odds that 7-6 teams make the playoffs since 1990 are 36 percent. Those numbers increase to 50 percent if they go 8-6, something the Green Bay Packers look to do when they face the Chicago Bears Sunday. The temperature will be colder than a polar bear's toe nail and this will affect Aaron Rodgers in a negative way. Rodgers is 0-2 in single digit temperatures. He's played well the last few weeks, but look for the Bears to pick him off twice. On the opposite size, Bears quarterback Matt Barkley will find he likes playing in the cold despite his USC background.