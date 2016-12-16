Madden Ratings: Week 15 Predictions

This is a football/video game column. It feels weird to use this a soapbox for anything else, but man, the new Star Wars flick is very enjoyable. No spoilers here or anything, but if you're the type of person who cares about that kind of thing, do you even Internet, bro? Your Facebook feed alone is probably a minefield of potential spoilers, so user beware.
Speaking of minefields, how about that Los Angeles Rams' offense on TNF? Good for the Seattle Seahawks for breaking their three-game losing streak to LA and all, but the Rams managed just 183 yards of total offense. They also only converted three of 12 third down conversions and went 0-3 in the red zone. The players are frustrated, and they should be. They're way too talented for this, so hopefully a new coach can light that fire.
Oh, and congrats Cleveland Browns fans! In case you didn't know, the Rams have the longest active streak of losing season in the NFL with 10. Sure, you're right behind them with nine, but it's all about baby steps.
Now, let's get to this week's ratings...
Moving On Up
New York Jets running back and fantasy handcuff jewel Bilal Powell had a day. He came in after Matt Forte left the game and rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner. Including receiving, he totaled nearly 180 yards of total offense. For that he received a one-point bump to 80 OVR. Not saying he should be a member of Club 90 or anything, but maybe that bump should've been at least a point higher.
Well, a lot of people were picking Seattle last week in Lambeau. Then some guy named Aaron Rodgers goes and has his best game of the season in terms of completion percentage (78.3) and passer rating (150.8). The fact that this was against the Seahawks defense makes that even more impressive. His three touchdown performance got him to 95 OVR.
The entire Buccaneers defense deserves some credit here. They've really stepped it up in recent weeks. Tandy himself was nearly everywhere on Sunday, recording 9 tackles and a game-clinching interception to keep the team's playoff hopes alive. He's up three points to 74 OVR.
Moving On Down
Derek Carr has been a favorite for MVP praise. Last week was not that week. His injured finger clearly had an effect on his play against Kanas City, throwing only 117 yards and no touchdowns. To be fair, the Chiefs are for real. Carr is down one point to 86 OVR.
It's almost not fair to list Todd Gurley here. Sure, his play has not been up to par, but it's not like the team around him has prevented teams from focusing on stopping the ground game. Hopefully, Jeff Fisher took all the stink with him. Last night definitely didn't help his Madden ratings cause, he's down to 82 OVR.
Justin Forsett was reunited with a running system he's had success with before after he and Ravens parted ways. That led to six carries and 17 yards. Well...that went well. He's down two points to 77 OVR.
Six bold predictions for Week 15
6.The odds that 7-6 teams make the playoffs since 1990 are 36 percent. Those numbers increase to 50 percent if they go 8-6, something the Green Bay Packers look to do when they face the Chicago Bears Sunday. The temperature will be colder than a polar bear's toe nail and this will affect Aaron Rodgers in a negative way. Rodgers is 0-2 in single digit temperatures. He's played well the last few weeks, but look for the Bears to pick him off twice. On the opposite size, Bears quarterback Matt Barkley will find he likes playing in the cold despite his USC background.
5. I will always have an affection and disdain for Rex Ryan. He coached some of the best New York Jets teams I've witnessed, but also his bluster as a shelf life. I didn't think it would be this short in Buffalo. The Bills will give the Cleveland Browns their first victory since Johnny Manziel was quarterback. RG3 will channel his younger years and thrown for two touchdowns and rush for one. Nice knowing you, Rex.
4.Blake Bortles and Brock Osweiler haven't been very good this year. Both rank at the bottom in all statistical quarterback categories. However, when both face each other in Week 15, they'll end up both throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
3.. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won five games in a row. The last time they did this they won the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys showed they're human by losing to the New York Giants in Week 14. Look for this trend to continue. The secondary of the the Bucs will pick off Dak Prescott twice. Jameis Winston will connect with Mike Evans for a pair of touchdowns. How bout dem' Bucs.
2.Tom Brady has only one losing record career wise against any team. He faces that team this weekend. The Denver Broncos are 9-6 against Brady. Look for Von Miller to sack Brady twice. But look for Brady to rebound by throwing for 400 yards and four touchdowns.
1. The NFL's top offense takes on the worst defense in the league. The last time the Atlanta Falcons faced the San Francisco 49ers in Atlanta they blew a 17-point lead in a game that would have sent them to the Super Bowl. Look for a a similar upset here as Colin Kaepernick will outrush the Falcons running backs and pass for two touchdowns.