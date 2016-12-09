Madden Ratings: Week 14 Predictions

Well, it's finally happened. The Bryce Petty era has begun. Ryan Fitzpatrick as looked shaky at best this season. A huge step down from last year. In a lost season, the Jets might just keep Petty out there the rest of the way to see what the young guy can do. We might have seen the last of Fitzmagic in New York. Ladies and gentleman, here is next season's starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He's down three points to 72 OVR.