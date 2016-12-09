Madden Ratings: Week 14 Predictions

My favorite mode in Madden is "Franchise." If you ask me, "Team" and "Coach" are always fun, but creating a quarterback is where it's at. Sure, you end up playing less of the game because you only play when your player is on the field, but it's a fake career. I'm in it for the long haul challenge in developing a player, not just creating one that's 99 immediately.
There's a handful of players in Club 99, like Rob Gronkowski and Von Miller. It's clear what a 99-Club player looks like on the field and those players are a force in Madden. You know, until your little cousin Chip in town from Philly shows up to your house wanting to play Madden. So you give him a controller and the little nitwit makes those 99-Club players look like they belong in Club 59.
He's one of the most athletic players in the NFL. He's got a great arm, fantastic speed on the ground, he's got it all. With the controller in the right hands, Kaep's a Club 99 player. Weeks 11 and 12, he was that player with five touchdowns, 647 total yards and just one interceptions.
Then Chip comes over. With him at the helm, Kaepernick throws for a whopping four yards, gets sacked five times and fumbles once.
Where was I? Ah, yes. Don't let little jerks like Chip run your carefully crafted Madden player into the ground.
Enough of my ramblings. Let's go to the ratings.
Moving On Up
When talking about inspirational stories in the NFL, it's tough to beat Eric Berry. Chiefs got the win on Thursday Night Football against the Raiders, and Berry had a pick six and pick two to bring home the win against the Falcons on Sunday. This is all after beating Hodgkin's lymphoma. Couldn't be happier for Berry. He's up two points to 93 OVR.
Patriots rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell continues to climb the Madden ratings. He's making good use of his targets, which is the best way to get on Tom Brady's good side. With Gronk out, Brady is likely going to spread that ball around more. So while Mitchell won't attract Gronk-like targets, he's definitely trending upwards. He's up two points for 71 OVR.
The Seahawks were dealt a huge blow when they lost Earl Thomas to injury. He's one of the best DBs in the NFL. In steps Steven Terrell. I don't think anybody expects him to replace Thomas, but if there's anywhere an unknown DB can thrive, it's with a defense where he has plenty of help. Terrell is up four points to 72 OVR.
Moving On Down
Well, it's finally happened. The Bryce Petty era has begun. Ryan Fitzpatrick as looked shaky at best this season. A huge step down from last year. In a lost season, the Jets might just keep Petty out there the rest of the way to see what the young guy can do. We might have seen the last of Fitzmagic in New York. Ladies and gentleman, here is next season's starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He's down three points to 72 OVR.
Since returning from injury, Doug Martin hasn't been as effective as the Bucs were hoping. Martin has only scored 2 TDs and has accounted for 100 total yards in just one game. Good thing their defense has stepped up. Martin is down two points for 86 OVR.
Some big names trending downward in the ratings this week. Drew Brees had a bad game at home on Sunday. That's a rare thing. He threw 3 INTs and no TDs against Detroit. It shouldn't take him long to bounce back. He's down one point to 91 OVR.
Six bold predictions for Week 14
EA Sports
6. The Green Bay Packers' defense isn't the healthiest. Even though it's in Lambeau, Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham is an instant mismatch. And let's not forget that December is Russell Wilson's favorite month. Look for Graham to get three TDs against the Pack. I don't care what the weather is like. Stand by your Graham.
5. With their pair of sensational rookies, the Dallas Cowboys are the talk of the town. They face the Giants on Sunday night, and I have a feeling this one will go New York's way. Mostly because of Odell Beckham. I don't see anyone in the Dallas secondary with the ability to cover him. I'm calling two TDs and 140 yards for OBJ in a Giants upset.
4. Speaking of upsets, I'm going to say this is the week we finally see Todd Gurley again. The Falcons come to LA and Jeff Fischer will realize it's usually a good move to give your best player the ball. Gurley will get 30 touches and get his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 14 last season.
3. We talked about Bryce Petty already, but what about Brandon Marshall? The Jets need an answer at QB for next season. Since Petty might be their best option, they're going to work on his chemistry with Brandon Marshall. Marshall has shown he can win games nearly on his own, and this week is the perfect chance to remind everyone about that fact. He'll snag two TDs and 120 yards against the Niners.
2. How about that Jordan Howard? He's probably been the only offensive bright spot to the Bears' offense this season. I'm taking him to lead the Bears' in an upset win in Detroit by running for 130 yards and three TDs.
1. The Browns will win. I don't think it gets bolder than that. Last time Hue Jackson played his old team they had to deal with a few breakout runs from Jeremy Hill and a healthy A.J. Green. Hill will still get his runs, but with Green sidelined, I see Jackson leading the Browns' to their first win of the season.