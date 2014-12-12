Madden Ratings: Week 14 analysis, Week 15 predictions

4. The 49ers will put out their greatest effort of the season, because that's just the way the NFL rolls. I mean, the Seahawks should win this one going away, but that never works out. Although, Seattle always seems to rise to the occasion against the 49ers. So it would be foolish just to predict the opposite because the NFL can be so volatile at times. But that's just what they want you to believe, isn't it? So that means the 49ers will play the Seahawks close. In fact, it will come down to a final drive by Kaepernick, who gets the ball down to the 5-yard line with just six seconds to play. And then they run that stupid pass play to Michael Crabtree that didn't work in the Super Bowl, didn't work in the 2013 NFC Championship Game and certainly won't work here! STOP RUNNING THAT PLAY! Seahawks win 21-17.