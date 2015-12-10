Madden Ratings: Week 13 analysis, Week 14 predictions

2. As I've said before, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the scariest passing attack in the NFL right now. With Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and Markus Wheaton at his side, Ben Roethlisberger is like a fat kid in Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory every time he steps on the field. Oh, yeah, he also has DeAngelo Williams dominating in the backfield. After a 4-4 start, Pittsburgh is 7-5 and still has an outside shot at winning the AFC North. This Sunday they head to Cincinnati to take on the AFC's new number one seed. These two teams kept it close in Week 8, with Cincy winning 16-10. This time around, I'll take Pittsburgh on the road.