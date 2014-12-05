Madden Ratings: Week 13 analysis, Week 14 predictions

Tony Romo dropped two points to move down to 91 OVR. And then Thursday night in Chicago happened. So don't feel like you are going to miss those points, Tony. We were just holding those for you. And for the record, is anybody else bummed the Cowboys didn't drop the rest of their games to finish 8-8? Yes, I know it makes me a hater. Ask me if I care, though. (Spoiler Alert: I don't.) I feel the sports world is a better place when the Cowboys are mediocre, not miserable. The Raiders being miserable is awful for the league. Even their fans have given up. You want these fans to have just enough hope so they are still relevant, but bad enough for us to laugh at when they lose. So maybe the Cowboys are hitting the right note right now.