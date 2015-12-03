Madden Ratings: Week 12 analysis, Week 13 predictions

2. The Brock Osweiler honeymoon period is in full swing. With his big comeback win against the Patriots last Sunday (a win that all but ended Peyton Manning's tenure in Mile High), Osweiler is now being anointed as the next great NFL quarterback. Even Cris Collinsworth said in Sunday's broadcast that John Elway saw a bit of himself in Osweiler when he drafted him. (Sure, Cris, just like Michael Jordan saw a bit of himself in Kwame Brown). Don't get me wrong, Osweiler is a good quarterback and definitely has a bright future ahead of him, but let's pump the brakes a bit on all the accolades. This weekend, he travels to San Diego to take on the Chargers, who broke their six-game losing streak last week in Jacksonville. I'll take the Chargers to give young Osweiler his first loss.