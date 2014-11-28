Madden Ratings: Week 12 analysis, Week 13 predictions

Thus, we spent some quality uncle-nephew bonding time over the weekend playing some Madden. And bless his heart, he's also not old enough to know he shouldn't be using the Oakland Raiders. I blame his uncle Dick (not blood related to me) for cursing him with the Raiders. I wisely chose to influence his baseball team decision and the boy loves the Los Angeles Angels. But since I allowed his other uncle to lead him to the Raiders, I've insured that my Angels pick will look awesome for years. Plus, when he goes to choose his team on Madden, he always picks the Raiders. If he doesn't, I will go choose the Raiders and then he'll throw a fit and end up back with them. That kid always takes one for the team.