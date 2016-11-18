 Skip to main content
Madden Ratings: Week 11 Predictions

Published: Nov 18, 2016 at 09:07 AM

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is finally getting his "plain cheese pizza." Yes, it's that time of the year that "Home Alone" references are suitable, so let me explain. So far five rookie quarterbacks of the 2016 Draft class have started, including Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, Cody Kessler and Paxton Lynch. But the first pick of the 2016 NFL Draft still hasn't seen a snap. It's like that scene where Poor Kevin watches the entire McCallister family, including his brother Buzz, gorge on pizza and Pepsi. And he's left out. That's how Goff must have felt as he waited for his turn to for the piece of the pie. Well, now Goff has his chance to unveil his battle plan to kickstart the 4-5 Rams.

Now, let's get to this week's ratings...

Moving On Up

Speaking of quarterback debuts. From his two-point spike it seems Bryce Petty is the next Joe Namath, or at least the next Chad Pennington. Alas, let's not get ahead of ourselves. Petty threw a touchdown and an interception in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He's still better than Ryan Fitzpatrick.

C.J. Prosise, the 2016 third-round pick from Notre Dame, had quite the game for the Seattle Seahawks, tallying 153 yards from scrimmage against the New England Patriots. He earned a point bump to 75 OVR.

Poor Tony Romo. Dak Prescott took his job and never looked back. Prescott has set the team record for wins, passing yards and touchdown passes by a rookie. He's up one point to 82 OVR. That number should be higher.

Moving On Down

Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones is unfortunately like a sinking blue chip stock. Jones hasn't played since Week 7. Because of injury and fumbling issues he's dropped down the depth chart and down two points in his Madden rating.

Poor Philip Rivers joined Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Palmer as the only other quarterbacks to throw four interceptions in the fourth quarter. He also threw for over 300 yards. For benevolent reasons he only went down a point to 84 OVR.

Baffles me at times how a player can have a great game like Tyler Eifert did and still go down a point in their rating. Eifert caught three passes for 96 yards against the New York Giants last week, but his OVR took a dive to 90.

Six bold predictions for Week 10

carr madden

EA Sports

6. Strong safety Landon Collins has been an absolute beast for the New York Giants defense. He leads the team in tackles and interceptions and is tied for the team lead in sacks. This week, he gets the Chicago Bears without much of an offense to speak of. Collins will come away with 12 tackles, a sack and two INTs in this one.

5.Derek Carr is putting together an MVP year. Carr and the Raiders are playing a tough Houston defense on Monday night. He'll air it all out on Monday and throw for over 500 yards with four touchdowns.

4. On the opposite end of that spectrum, we have Brock Osweiler. He's been awful on the road this season and it's not as if he's lighting up the scoreboard at home. So now let's add a game in another country. Brock will throw three INTs here.

3.Jarvis Landry has found the end zone just once this season, and that was against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. The Rams are going to come down hard on the run and make the Dolphins beat them through the air. Landry will do his part with two TDs and 140 yards.

2. We have a shootout brewing in Indianapolis on Sunday between the Titans and Colts. Andrew Luck is at home and coming off a bye while Marcus Mariota has scored eight total TDs over the last two games. I like both QBs to come away with four TDs each in this contest.

1.Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell hasn't topped 100 rushing yards since his first game back from suspension in Week 4. That changes this week against the lowly Browns. Bell will rush for 150 yards and catch another 60 to get the Steelers back on track.

