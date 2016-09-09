Madden Ratings: Week 1 Predictions

4. There's one quarterback who threw more touchdowns in his second year than anyone else aside of Dan Marino and Kurt Warner. And there's another who had his worst statistical year ever. There's one quarterback who is 32-years-old and there's one quarterback who looks way older than 32 years. Fine. We'll leave Benjamin Button Bortles alone, but in his defense he's going to throw for more yards and touchdowns than Aaron Rodgers when the Green Bay Packers play the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a young and talented group on offense, including a strong running game, Bortles will jettison up the ladder of elite quarterbacks. Rogers will have to settle on just being the best in the league.