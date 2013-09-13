Madden Ratings: Week 1 analysis, Week 2 predictions

EA Sports
The Madden ratings are in! Let's take a look back at Week 1 of the NFL season before we turn towards some predictions for Week 2.
Biggest movers of the week
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Anquan Boldin moved up two points in the latest ratings to go from 88 to 90 overall, thanks to the voters on NFL.com. Madden Ratings Czar Donnie Moore believed Boldin deserved just a one-point increase after he went for more than 200 receiving yards against the Green Bay Packers. But I would like to commend the voters for giving Boldin his proper respect. Seriously, one point for every 100 yards isn't that big of a deal.
Madden Next Gen voting
We're handing it off to you. Let your voice be heard. Help EA rate these NFL players for Madden NFL 25. More...
Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas was virtually unknown to most before he exploded with a pair of touchdowns in the Broncos opener. He moved up four points to an 80 overall. If he continues to make magic with Peyton Manning, expect this to be a recurring theme.
Moving down
Robert Griffin III moved down a point to 88 overall after he "struggled" against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Sure he looked a little rusty, but this is a pretty good starting point for him. If the Packers play RG3 the same way they played Kaepernick, expect RG3 to gain that point back and then some.
What the What?
Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning received just a one-point boost after his seven-touchdown performance against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener. Seven touchdowns equals one rating point? But Manning goes from a 97 to a 98 overall, which makes me ask, Manning started at 97? If anything, Manning should always open the season with a 99 rating and then eventually move down to a 68 by the time the playoffs come around.
Eli Manning? Still the same this week. I guess when you throw four touchdowns in a game, it doesn't make much noise if your last name is Manning. He'll just have to be content with having more Super Bowl rings than his brother.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick received a one point boost to go from 89 to 90 overall for his performance against the Green Bay Packers. Colin got a boost in AWR: 76 (+1); THA: 85 (+1); TAS: 84 (+1); ThrowAccuracyMid: 87 (+1). If you ask me, he's long been underrated as a passer. Green Bay dared him to throw beat them, as they didn't rush up-field and were instead content to contain him and make him beat them through the air. And Kaepernick torched them like they were San Jose State from his old days in the Western Athletic Conference.
Six predictions for Sunday
- Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte has never rushed for 100 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in his entire career, but we're in a new era with Bears coach Marc Trestman in Chicago. He'll get 100 yards this week.
- Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub has thrown at least two touchdown passes against the Tennessee Titans in seven consecutive games. He makes it eight this week. Schaub goes for 334 yards and three touchdowns against the Titans, one of those passes goes to tight end Owen Daniels.
- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, who gained two ratings points this week to go to 83 overall, will continue to make his way towards a 90 overall rating with another solid game against the San Diego Chargers. Vick will rush for 83 yards and a touchdown in this game and he gets that point back he lost in his overall speed rating.
5.The Kansas City Chiefs will beat the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs are no joke under Andy Reid and the Cowboys seem poised for a letdown after they finally beat the New York Giants in Dallas.
- And remember the name of New Orleans Saints receiver Kenny Stills who will reach the end zone against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cornerback Darrelle Revis will blanket receiver Marques Colston, so Drew Brees will go deep to Stills on numerous occasions. The Saints have scored at least 31 points in three of their last four trips to Tampa Bay.
Follow Adam Rank on Twitter @adamrank