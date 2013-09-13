Madden Ratings: Week 1 analysis, Week 2 predictions

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick received a one point boost to go from 89 to 90 overall for his performance against the Green Bay Packers. Colin got a boost in AWR: 76 (+1); THA: 85 (+1); TAS: 84 (+1); ThrowAccuracyMid: 87 (+1). If you ask me, he's long been underrated as a passer. Green Bay dared him to throw beat them, as they didn't rush up-field and were instead content to contain him and make him beat them through the air. And Kaepernick torched them like they were San Jose State from his old days in the Western Athletic Conference.