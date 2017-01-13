Madden Ratings: Divisional Round Predictions

5. The last time the Texans went into Foxboro, it didn't go as well as they hoped. This time, they have a hungry Tom Brady to deal with, and he's had two weeks of time to dissect their defense. The Texans defense is going to provide tons of pressure, and it might work for the first half. But after a while, Brady will start spreading the field with short passes before someone like James White or Dion Lewis takes one to the house. Back in Week 3, the final score ended at 27-0, Patriots. I honestly don't expect it to be too different here.