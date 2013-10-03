Madden Ratings: A new Prince arrives for Week 5

The Madden ratings gods giveth, and the Madden ratings gods taketh away. Just one week after Ryan Tannehill received a two point bump to an 84 overall, he was docked back to an 83 after a rough outing against the Saints on Monday Night. To be fair, Tannehill did lose a fumble on a scramble and threw three costly interceptions, but his offensive line didn't do him any favors allowing four sacks on the night. Week 4 wasn't kind to the rest of the Next Gen quarterbacks either, as both Geno Smith and Colin Kaepernick saw their overall ratings drop a point. Even though Kaepernick threw two touchdowns in a winning effort on "Thursday Night Football" over their division rival St. Louis Rams, he was uneven for much of the night and for that his rating took a hit. Smith, on the other hand, should be thankful his rating didn't tumble farther down after what was easily the roughest outing of his brief NFL career. Smith threw two interceptions, lost two fumbles, and was sacked five times (one of which led to Karl Klug's first career touchdown). Laslty, Kyle Rudolph and Doug Martin each fell a point after lackluster performances on Sunday. Rudulph managed just two catches for six yards, while Marting had just 61 total yards from scrimmage, averaging an abysmal 1.7 yards per carry on the day. Both will look to rebound heading into Week 5.