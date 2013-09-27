Madden predictions: Huge days for Cutler, Richardson

Congratulations everybody, our voices were heard! We beseeched everybody to make sure Ryan Tannheill got his proper due for his amazing start and we were rewarded! Ryan Tannehill received a two-point boost to 84 OVR, with added points to his awareness (+2 to 70) and THA (+1 to 83). Finally, his awareness has finally surpassed that of Tim Tebow.
Tannehill is also one of our Madden Next Gen superstars, so it's awesome to see him rewarded as the Dolphins improved to 3-0 on the season.
Moving up
If you're a regular viewer to NFL Fantasy Live (on the NFL Network daily at 5 p.m. ET), you will know we've driven the Jordan Cameron bandwagon from the moment Norv Turner took over as offensive coordinator. Cameron has already been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2013, but he made a huge impact in Week 3. Cameron had three touchdown receptions against the Vikings in Week 3. The Browns would defeat the Vikings in what came as a shock to some, including Adrian Peterson's daughter who called out the star running back for losing to Cleveland. Cameron is now an 84 OVR, but the number figures to increase weekly as Brian Hoyer takes over. Hoyer increased five points to 76.
Cameron is just ahead of one of the biggest breakout stars of 2013, Julius Thomas. The Broncos tight end caught another touchdown in the win over the Oakland Raiders on Monday night. Thomas' biggest increases came in TRK (+11 to 75) and BCVision (+14 to 74).
Jordy Nelson has looked good in 2013 as he and Randall Cobb have helped buoy the Packers passing attack which is without Greg Jennings. Nelson had a great game against the Bengals has he recorded eight receptions for 93 yards. Nelson is now a 93 OVR. He got boosts in SPC (97) and JKM (87).
We don't normally think about kickers because this is Madden, who kicks the ball? But Matt Prater received a two-point increase this week with as his AWR goes up one to 80 and his KAC is now an 87 (+1).
Bilal Powell will likely be the top running back for the New York Jets for quite some time. He improved three points to 77 overall. But this would assume that anybody would use the New York Jets.
Moving down
Hey, what did my guy Zoltan Mesko do to deserve a loss of three points? Zoltan is now an 81 thanks to losses in KPW (down -1 to 93) and KAC (down -2 to 91).
Jared Allen is down two points this week to an 81. Poor Vikings, I guess this is what happens when you lose to the Browns. Maybe Adrian Peterson's daughter had something to do with this?
Speaking of the Browns, Willis McGahee returned to the NFL! And his OVR immediately went down two points to an 80.
Six predictions for Sunday
Jordan Cameron is not going to catch three touchdowns this week. Sorry, I know, I know. Not a huge prediction with this one. But he's one of the better tight ends in the NFL right now. Outside of Jimmy Graham, there isn't a tight end who has played better. He will lead the Browns in receiving yards. Oh yeah, a prediction. The Browns upset the Bengals this week.
One of our Next Gen superstars, Trent Richardson, is going to have 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Indianapolis Colts this week. Richardson gave us a small taste with a rushing touchdown on his first Colts carry of the week. Richardson might have the game to himself, too, as Ahmad Bradshaw was not seen at practice on Friday. Go ahead and give Richardson 36 receiving yards, too. With a solid running attack, look for Andrew Luck to become more of a Troy Aikman or Tom Brady in the early years quarterback. That's not a knock. Just don't expect Luck to put up Peyton Manning-like numbers in Indy as the team now focuses more on winning than passing statistics.
The Broncos will once again play "rock-paper-scissors" to see who gets a one-yard touchdown attempt like they did against Oakland on Monday night. Peyton Manning will get wind of this and call his own number from the 1-yard line to add a rushing touchdown.
Tom Brady has led the Patriots to a 3-0 record so far, but hasn't put up gaudy numbers. That changes this week as he tosses four touchdown passes in a win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Jay Cutler has thrown 12 touchdowns and only one interception in his last three games against the Detroit Lions. Cutler keeps his name in the MVP conversation as he throws three touchdown passes (two to Brandon Marshall) in a Bears' win.
