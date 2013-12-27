Madden predictions: Biggest Movers of 2013: The Good and Bad

Trent Richardson. Or as we like to refer to him as, fantasy football dream killer. Everybody thought the Browns had made a huge mistake when they traded him to the Colts. But how smart does the brain trust of Cleveland look right now? Richardson has really struggled and you might want to say it was a matter of not being able to pick up the playbook and things like that. Yet, the Browns have picked up guys like Eddy Baker and put him in the lineup and have had him play pretty well. And Donald Brown doesn't seem to have a problem playing behind the Colts' offensive line. I would expect Richardson to start with a 50 rating. Wait, it's not an expectation, but rather a hope.