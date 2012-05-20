Madden NFL 13 to feature 'Tebowing,' says creative director

Tebowmania has gone virtual.
EA Sports' Madden NFL 13 video game will feature "Tebowing," according to the game's creative director.
It's not known who, when or how a player will be able to strike the famous genuflection of the New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow, but it's sure to be a popular feature on the game.
Tebowing became a sensation last year when the quarterback assumed the starting job with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to the AFC West crown.
The game will be released on Aug. 28 and will feature Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson on its cover.