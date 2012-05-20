 Skip to main content
Advertising

Madden NFL 13 to feature 'Tebowing,' says creative director

Published: May 20, 2012 at 01:19 PM

Tebowmania has gone virtual.

Darlington: Another Tebow takeover?

Yes, it's happening again, people ... Jeff Darlington believes Tim Tebow is already influencing the Jets' depth chart. **More ...**

EA Sports' Madden NFL 13 video game will feature "Tebowing," according to the game's creative director.

"Tebowing is in for #madden13," Michael Young said on his Twitter account.

It's not known who, when or how a player will be able to strike the famous genuflection of the New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow, but it's sure to be a popular feature on the game.

Tebowing became a sensation last year when the quarterback assumed the starting job with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to the AFC West crown.

The game will be released on Aug. 28 and will feature Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson on its cover.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Potential cap casualties + DJ's mock draft 2.0

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by Matt Okada for another episode of the podcast.
news

New Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt on Mac Jones, QB situation: 'Right now, everything is on the table'

After quarterback Mac Jones' subpar 2023 season, his status as the starter for the New England Patriots in 2024 is in doubt. Speaking Wednesday, new Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that 'right now, everything is on the table' in regards to addressing the struggles at QB.
news

2024 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

Can the Bucs hang on to Mike Evans? Will the Jets be able to build around Garrett Wilson? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's wide receiver situation ahead of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields amid trade rumors: 'I want to stay' in Chicago

Justin Fields has been the subject of trade rumors since the Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- they also hold the No. 9 overall selection -- but Fields recently said that he wants to stay in Chicago.