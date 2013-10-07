Madden Next Gen team: Week 5 recap

While it was the Next Gen defense making headlines last week, a pair of wide receivers decided to make some noise in Week 5. T.Y. Hilton had a monster day against one of the best secondaries in the league, catching five passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns to help the Colts defeat the 4-0 Seattle Seahawks. Hilton even got the better of Richard Sherman a few times, adding to the luster of his big day. Meanwhile in Green Bay, Randall Cobb showed his versatility by tallying 107 total yards, 72 of them coming on the ground. That's right, Cobb lined up in the backfield and ripped of a 67-yard run to help jump-start the Packers offense. He also reeled in an impressive one-handed catch. Both wide outs should expect solid returns from the Madden ratings gods later this week. Luke Kuechly rounds out the breakout performers, returning from Carolina's bye week and making plays all over the field against the Cardinals. Unfortunately for Kuechly, his impressive effort and production (seven solo tackles, one interception) couldn't net the Panthers a win.