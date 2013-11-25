Madden Next Gen recap: Wide open spaces for Austin, Brown

Geno Smith was driving the struggle bus in Week 12, and decided to pick up a few of his Next Gen teammates for a ride. Smith had another painful outing as he completed just nine of his 22 pass attempts for 127 yards with two interceptions. Lamar Miller rushed for eight yards on 10 carries. It's never a good sign when your running back has fewer yards than attempts. That's sub-Trent Richardson territory. By comparison, Richardson had a banner day, rushing for 15 yards on his seven attempts, adding two catches for 11 yards. With production like that, there's no possible way the Indianapolis Colts regret trading away that first-round draft pick for him. T.Y. Hilton couldn't find space against the Arizona Cardinals, managing just five catches for 38 yards. Lastly, Jacquizz Rodgers has all but disappeared from the Atlanta Falcons offense, as he had just five touches for 38 yards in a hard-fought loss to the New Orleans Saints. That is a far cry from the amount of touches he was seeing when Steven Jackson was sidelined with injuries.