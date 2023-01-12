Madden king Henry Leverette wins his fifth MCS title belt in Ultimate Wild Card tournament

Henry secured his record-setting belt by fighting his way through the final eight of the Ultimate Wild Card tournament, reaching the championship game by taking down Cole, who made his first appearance in a final eight event. Another rising talent, Mr. Football 88, couldn't pull off the upset over the greatest Madden player of all time.

After falling behind 14-3 in the first half, the underdog Mr. Football clawed his way back into the game, taking a 17-14 lead in the third quarter. Henry failed to capitalize on a prime opportunity to regain the lead, missing an open receiver up the seam inside the red zone before tying the game at 17-17 with a field goal to enter the fourth quarter in a deadlocked affair.

Mr. Football's chance of victory evaporated on third-and-13 early in the fourth, tossing up a prayer into coverage where it was easily intercepted. From there, Henry drained the remaining clock, moving into field goal range to kick a game-winner to win the tournament and add another belt to his growing tower of hardware.

With his victory, Henry earned a $75,000 first-place prize and secured a first-round bye in the final -- and most lucrative -- tournament of the year, the Ultimate Madden Bowl. He also pushed his career earnings north of $600,000.

Henry reached the final four by taking down Astro in the quarterfinals, then found himself in a dogfight with Cole's Chargers in the semifinals. After the two competitors traded interceptions, Cole took a 7-3 lead, then opened the second half with a fantastic touchdown drive to push his advantage over the top player in Madden to 21-13.