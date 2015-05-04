Madden cover finalists are out: Who made the cut?

Just when you thought you could take some fan time off, it's now the season when you'll need to feverishly worry about the Madden NFL 2016 cover jinx. As of Monday, the four finalists are out.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Steelers wideout Antonio Brown are in a four-way battle for video game supremacy. GameSpot has the voting information here if you're truly inclined.
While Gronkowski and Beckham seem like obvious choices, who can forget the massive Peyton Hillis upset of 2012? How far have we come as a society since that moment?
Either way, the plot has thickened. First-round voting closes on May 11.
