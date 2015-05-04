Around the NFL

Madden cover finalists are out: Who made the cut?

Published: May 04, 2015 at 06:44 AM

Just when you thought you could take some fan time off, it's now the season when you'll need to feverishly worry about the Madden NFL 2016 cover jinx. As of Monday, the four finalists are out.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Steelers wideout Antonio Brown are in a four-way battle for video game supremacy. GameSpot has the voting information here if you're truly inclined.

While Gronkowski and Beckham seem like obvious choices, who can forget the massive Peyton Hillis upset of 2012? How far have we come as a society since that moment?

Beckham has to be the most concerning relative to the fan base. Those who follow the Giants are expecting ridiculous things from the first-year Pro Bowler whereas the Patriots have shown they can still churn out wins without Gronkowski.

Either way, the plot has thickened. First-round voting closes on May 11.

