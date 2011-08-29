'Madden' cover boy Hillis prefers real games over video games

Notes: Ward and safety Usama Young both practiced after being sidelined with hamstring injuries. Adams made it clear after practice that he believes he should start and wishes he received more respect after seven NFL seasons. "I compete every play, day in and day out," he said. "Right now, I'm the starter. That's what it is." ... TE Ben Watson didn't practice and wasn't seen on the field at all. He had a leg issue Sunday. ... Shurmur said the team is "close" to making a decision on guard Eric Steinbach, who has a disk problem in his back. It's possible the team might put him on season-ending injured reserve. Steinbach hasn't missed a snap in two seasons. ... QB Colt McCoy hooked up with rookie WR Greg Little on a long scoring pass in practice. Little took his time getting back, prompting Shurmur to say, "You need a shuttle? Let's go." ... Phil Dawson booted a 62-yard field goal, drawing cheers from his teammates. Before that, Dawson made a 55-yarder that would have been good from 65.