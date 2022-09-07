Around the NFL

Madden Championship Series opens season with Ultimate Kickoff tournament 

Published: Sep 07, 2022 at 05:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A new NFL season means a new year for Madden NFL gamers to take to the virtual field and test their skills against the best.

It begins with the Madden Championship Series' Ultimate Kickoff tournament, the first of the season to pit the top competitors against each other as the official start of the competitive tournament circuit. On-field action begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET and concluded on Friday, Sept. 9. The matches will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

This year's Ultimate Kickoff tournament includes the return of the Madden NFL 22 champion, Henry, who faces off against JackOregon in the first of four quarterfinals. The remaining three will see Big Gucci take on DCroft, Young KIV versus DatBoi, and NoahUpNxt versus Drini.

Based on the early season power rankings, the biggest surprise in this group is JackOregon, the only player to rank outside the top 20 in the MCS power rankings. He'll face quite a test in Henry, a phenom in the Madden ranks, who rose to the top last year and has earned over $470,000 in winnings with a record of 62-14.

The final eight competitors have a chance to win as much as $50,000 from a prize pool totaling $180,000. This is just a warmup, though. The total prize pools increase in value with each of the four MCS tournaments, with Ultimate Madden Bowl participants battling for a shot at a $250,000 first place prize, the greatest sum possible from the $1 million pool.

Between now and then, players will compete for coveted places in the Ultimate Thanksgiving and Ultimate Wild Card tournaments (prize pools for each are $260,000). And with each triumph, they'll see their standing in the power rankings increase -- or fall, depending on the outcome.

The Madden Championship Series identifies and narrows down its competitors by measuring the performance of Ultimate Team players participating in competitive ladders, then finalizes its tournament lineups via online elimination games played prior to the official start of tournaments.

There are plenty of heavy hitters fighting for their place among the best in Madden. Tune in Wednesday and Friday to see how this year's first MCS tournament unfolds.

Follow Nick Shook on Twitter and Twitch.

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline for extension: 'As of right now, we're still talking'

Will Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens be able to strike a contract extension? The 2019 MVP quarterback told reporters that the deadline to do so is Friday.

news

Week 1 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks all player injury status for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Jets QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson (knee) out until at least Week 4 vs. Steelers

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources.

news

WR Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement after 12-year career in NFL

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL. Sanders officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday via Instagram.

news

Dawson Knox, Bills agree to terms on four-year, $53.6 million extension through 2026 season

Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a four-year extension through the 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday. Knox, 25, was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson not expected to play Week 1 vs. Raiders after recent ankle surgery

J.C. Jackson's status for the Chargers' Week 1 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders was already dubious after having surgery on his ankle only a couple weeks ago. And it looks like the tight turnaround is not going to work out for the cornerback.

news

Giants WR Darius Slayton takes pay cut to remain in New York

Darius Slayton took a pay cut to remain with the New York Giants. The receiver dropped his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum ($965,000), NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo confirmed Wednesday.

news

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: 'I'm already one of the top corners' in NFL

Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson heads into the 2022 campaign searching to turn heads. "I'm already one of the top corners," he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

news

Cowboys believe returner KaVontae Turpin can have 'Devin Hester effect'

Dallas special teams coordinator John Fassel lamented this week that KaVontae Turpin showed his dynamic return ability before the club could spring him on unsuspecting opponents in the regular season.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers: 'I know I'm healthy. Everybody else will just get to see' Thursday vs. Bills

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (soft-tissue injury) declared himself fully healthy ahead of Thursday's season-opening kickoff against the Buffalo Bills.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE