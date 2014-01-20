Madden championship recap: Bobby Wagner last man standing

We've had 20 glorious weeks of football unfold before our eyes, and now it all comes down to this. Seahawks. Broncos. Super Bowl XLVIII. The Madden Next Gen team featured three players on three different teams on championship Sunday -- not a bad turnout. However, only one is moving on to the Super Bowl. Check each player's performance recap below, and don't forget to vote for the Madden Next Gen champion! The race isn't over yet, so cast your vote here.
Top Performers
Chandler Jones was the lone performer from the Next Gen team in the early game on championship Sunday, and he failed to deliver for the New England Patriots, registering just one tackle. The Patriots as a whole had a regrettable performance on defense, as they delivered what our Around the League podcast team refers to as a "Gholston," which is when a defense fails to register a single sack or QB hit in a game. The distinction is named after high-profile New York Jets' draft bust Vernon Gholston, in case you were wondering. With the Patriots laying that kind of an egg against Peyton Manning, it's no surprise their season came to an end.
In the NFC Championship Game, Colin Kaepernick and Bobby Wagner took the field against each other for the right to represent their conference in the Super Bowl. In the end, Wagner and the Seattle Seahawks emerged victorious behind Wagner's 15 total tackles (and a nice little play from Richard Sherman). Kaepernick terrorized the Seahawks defense running the football, as he constantly escaped pressure and racked up an impressive 130 rushing yards. However, his three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) ultimately led to the San Francisco 49ers' demise. He's had a remarkable late-season run, and there's no doubt his Madden rating will be in fine shape when the 2014 NFL season kicks off in September.
Looking ahead
After battling injuries to start the season, Bobby Wagner now remains as the last member of the Madden Next Gen team standing in the postseason. He has a tall task ahead of him in two weeks when he tries to stop Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos' explosive offense to help the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Keep an eye on number 54 on February 2 to see if he makes an impact.
