Madden championship recap: Bobby Wagner last man standing

Chandler Jones was the lone performer from the Next Gen team in the early game on championship Sunday, and he failed to deliver for the New England Patriots, registering just one tackle. The Patriots as a whole had a regrettable performance on defense, as they delivered what our Around the League podcast team refers to as a "Gholston," which is when a defense fails to register a single sack or QB hit in a game. The distinction is named after high-profile New York Jets' draft bust Vernon Gholston, in case you were wondering. With the Patriots laying that kind of an egg against Peyton Manning, it's no surprise their season came to an end.