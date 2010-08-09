Madden 11 released in style across the nation

Madden 11 just couldn't arrive soon enough for gamers across the nation -- especially in the Big Easy.
Since New Orleans SaintsSuper Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees is on the cover, it was only fitting that on Monday the city of New Orleans threw a Mardi Gras-style party to celebrate EA Sports' latest version of the hit video game.
Dubbed "Madden Gras," throngs of fans made their way to a parking lot in downtown New Orleans to listen to live music and enjoy an assortment of entertainment, none better than giving the new game a test run. Even better was that fans got the opportunity to play against some former NFL greats, including Joe Horn, Deuce McAllister, Marshall Faulk, and Marcus Allen.
The party went into the evening with a parade that went through the French Quarter.
Celebration of Madden 11 wasn't limited to just New Orleans, though, as the game officially was set to go on sale at midnight.
GameStop locations throughout the country opened at 10 p.m. to celebrate the game's release before selling it to devoted fans at midnight.
Needless to say, Madden 11 isn't just any game.
As for the dreaded Madden curse that could strike Brees presumably at any moment, the man himself had a thought on the matter.
"I don't believe in it," John Madden said of the cover curse. "I was on it myself. I was on the cover for 15 years. Hell, nothing happened to me. The players don't believe in it either."