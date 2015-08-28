Maclin, Marshall lead top 10 draft bargains of 2015

Mathews' arrival in Philadelphia has been overshadowed by the acquisition of DeMarco Murray. But Mathews should not be overlooked by fantasy fans. His current ADP is nothing short of criminal, as the former Chargers running back will likely split carries with Murray all season. And in the fast-paced Eagles offense, the two will constantly be rotating snaps. Mathews only played in six games in 2014 due to injury, but he racked up over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns through 16 games in 2013. He's healthy again and has looked spry this preseason. The word 'bargain' is an understatement when it comes to Mathews, especially if the Eagles are going to play like they did against Baltimore during their second preseason game. I mean, did you see the gaping holes the offensive line was creating? So, why wouldn't you want to roster a running back as talented as Mathews if you can grab him in the later rounds?