Lynch will struggle to duplicate his '11 fantasy totals

Michael Fabiano: I think the easiest answer is Marshawn Lynch, who scares the heck out of me heading into 2012. People are going to see his numbers from a year ago and swoon, but I don't trust him. This is a back who was waiver-wire fodder in some leagues both in 2010 and at the start of 2011 before going on a record-setting touchdown streak that he won't duplicate. Lynch also hit a clause in his deal that made 2011 a contract year, so he had extra motivation to produce. I would be a little less scared off if the Seahawks franchise Lynch, thus making him "sing for his supper" again. But I still don't see him being a top-five runner. If I had to pick one other back from Arian Foster, LeSean McCoy, Ray Rice and Maurice Jones-Drew to fall out of the top five, it would have to be MJD. He had the heaviest workload of those four runners in 2011, and he's also the oldest.