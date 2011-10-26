Lynch, Unger will be game-time decisions for Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't divulging all that much information about his offensive personnel heading into Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The focus is at quarterback, where Carroll said Tarvaris Jackson would share snaps with Charlie Whitehurst throughout the week after taking the first-team reps during a walkthrough Wednesday morning.
"We have to really take it easy on him throwing, we have to steal as much time as we can before we really extend him," said Carroll. "That's how we'll go about it. He'll really be ready to go by the end of this week, in terms of the mental side of it. We just need to see physically if he can handle it."
Jackson missed last week's 6-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a game that Whitehurst started. Jackson is expected to be limited throughout the week as he recovers from a strained pectoral muscle.
Carroll also said that running back Marshawn Lynch, tight end Zach Miller and center Max Unger would return to practice, but stand as a game-time decision Sunday. Lynch sat out last Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after injuring his back in pregame warm-ups. Miller, battling head and neck issues, also sat out against the Browns.