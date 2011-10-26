Lynch, Unger will be game-time decisions for Seahawks

Published: Oct 26, 2011 at 09:09 AM

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't divulging all that much information about his offensive personnel heading into Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The focus is at quarterback, where Carroll said Tarvaris Jackson would share snaps with Charlie Whitehurst throughout the week after taking the first-team reps during a walkthrough Wednesday morning.

"We have to really take it easy on him throwing, we have to steal as much time as we can before we really extend him," said Carroll. "That's how we'll go about it. He'll really be ready to go by the end of this week, in terms of the mental side of it.  We just need to see physically if he can handle it."

Jackson missed last week's 6-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a game that Whitehurst started. Jackson is expected to be limited throughout the week as he recovers from a strained pectoral muscle.

Carroll also said that running back Marshawn Lynch, tight end Zach Miller and center Max Unger would return to practice, but stand as a game-time decision Sunday. Lynch sat out last Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after injuring his back in pregame warm-ups. Miller, battling head and neck issues, also sat out against the Browns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles signing free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh ahead of playoff run

Ndamukong Suh's winding journey has finally led him to his next destination: Philadelphia. The Eagles are signing the 35-year-old defensive tackle.

news

2022 NFL playoff picture: Making the case for/against seven fringe teams

Entering Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, Kevin Patra makes the case for and against seven fringe playoff teams, including Joe Burrow's defending AFC champion Bengals and Aaron Rodgers' 4-6 Packers.

news

2022 NFL season: Ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers so far

Will Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa make the Pro Bowl? The breakout quarterbacks are among the Next Gen Stats analytics team's 10 players most likely to earn all-star accolades for the first time this season.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen focused on 'making the smart play' after throwing six interceptions in three weeks

Josh Allen has developed a tendency to turn it over in key moments in recent weeks, throwing two interceptions in each of his last three games and driving his total up to a league-worst 10 on the year.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE