Lynch, Turner could become solid fantasy runners this season

M.F.: Walker has seen a drastic decrease in value ever since his breakout 2004 season in Green Bay. A torn ACL was the start of his much-publicized knee problems, which have caused him to miss 23 games over the past three seasons. He still somehow landed a monster contract with Oakland, but Walker had a poor training camp and even contemplated retirement. He's still slated to start after the team lost Drew Carter (knee) for the season, but Walker isn't the same wideout who posted 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns four seasons ago. He might be worth a roster spot if Gage or Hester fail to perform, but Walker's best fantasy seasons are clearly in the rearview mirror.