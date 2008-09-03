Lynch, Turner could become solid fantasy runners this season

There was a huge run on top-end running backs in my draft, so I ended up with Marshawn Lynch, Matt Forte, Michael Turner and Selvin Young. Do you see a solid No. 2 back to start with Lynch or should I play the matchups each week? -- D. Garcia, Willernie, Minn.
Michael Fabiano: Despite the fact that you don't have a "superstar" runner (I think Lynch will fit that bill soon), I don't think you're in bad shape at all. Forte and Young both have a chance to emerge into No. 2 fantasy backs and will be useful options against weaker opponents. If there's one back who might develop into a viable second runner, it's Turner. He has immense potential as the featured back in Atlanta and should thrive if his offensive line can be effective.
Career statistics:
Att: 228
Yards: 1,257
TDs: 6
For Week 1, I'd start Turner against a Detroit defense that ranked 23rd against the run last season.
Does Javon Walker have any value this season? He's a free agent in my league and I could release Justin Gage, Ted Ginn Jr. or Devin Hester to add him. -- M. Milner, Pensacola, Fla.
M.F.: Walker has seen a drastic decrease in value ever since his breakout 2004 season in Green Bay. A torn ACL was the start of his much-publicized knee problems, which have caused him to miss 23 games over the past three seasons. He still somehow landed a monster contract with Oakland, but Walker had a poor training camp and even contemplated retirement. He's still slated to start after the team lost Drew Carter (knee) for the season, but Walker isn't the same wideout who posted 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns four seasons ago. He might be worth a roster spot if Gage or Hester fail to perform, but Walker's best fantasy seasons are clearly in the rearview mirror.
Who should I start at my flex position from Ronnie Brown, Edgerrin James and Julius Jones? -- D.J. Sturtevant, Haverhill, Mass.
M.F.: Brown should see his share of carries against the New York Jets, but Ricky Williams is slated to start. That makes Brown less attractive. Jones didn't show much in the preseason and will share the workload with Maurice Morris in Seattle, so he too is a bit of a risk because there's no guarantee he'll see the lion's share of the carries. James could also lose some work to rookie Tim Hightower, but he's the closest thing you have to a sure bet to see the majority of carries for his team.
Edge has also had a lot of success in his career playing the 49ers in San Francisco. In fact, he has averaged 122 scrimmage yards with two touchdowns in his past three visits to Candlestick Park.
I have to choose between Donovan McNabb and Kurt Warner this week. Who should I start? -- A. Zierden, Akeley, Minn.
M.F.: While I like McNabb's matchup against the St. Louis Rams, I'd start Warner against the Niners. In his last start against this NFC West opponent, the Warner Machine threw for 484 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-31 loss. Warner has also averaged 380 passing yards with six touchdowns in his past three starts against them.
I need to pick two starters from Anquan Boldin, Marvin Harrison and Ricky Williams. Help! -- J. Law, Virginia
M.F.: If this is a standard format, I'd start Williams and Boldin. As I mentioned earlier, Williams will start for Miami and faces a Jets defense that ranked 29th against the run last season. The addition of NT Kris Jenkins should improve the Men in Green, but the matchup is still favorable for the veteran runner. If you're in a league that rewards points for catches, however, I'd start Boldin (at 49ers) and Harrison (vs. Chicago Bears). Both face favorable opponents in their regular-season openers.
What do you think will happen with the running back situation in Baltimore? Will Willis McGahee and his bad knee end up in a committee situation with Ray Rice? -- M. Aletti, Italy
M.F.: McGahee (knee) returned to practice earlier in the week, but whether or not he's ready to handle a full workload remains to be seen. In fact, I'd expect to see Ray Rice spell McGahee quite a bit against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The coaches love what Rice brings to the offense and will no doubt utilize him until McGahee is back to 100 percent. While I don't see a full-blown committee situation, I do think McGahee could see fewer carries this season with Rice in the backfield.
Should I start Marc Bulger or Jon Kitna this week? I drafted Bulger as my No. 1 quarterback, but Kitna was really impressive in the preseason. -- A. Garses, Los Angeles, Calif.
M.F.: I'm not a hug fan of Kitna overall this season, but he was a star in the preseason and faces a great matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons ranked 23rd in pass defense in 2007, and that was with CB DeAngelo Hall in the defensive backfield. Bulger faces a much tougher opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles, so I'd reserve him in favor of Kitna this week.
Can you please shed some light on the backfield situation in Tennessee? Also, who has more value between Justin Fargas and Chester Taylor? -- B. English, San Francisco, Calif.
M.F.:Titans coach Jeff Fisher told the Nashville Tennessean that he anticipates close to a "50-50, maybe 60-40" split in carries between White and rookie standout Chris Johnson this season. Johnson, who has drawn comparisons to Reggie Bush for his combination of skills as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, could be a better option in PPR formats. White might not rush for another 1,100 yards in what is an imminent committee situation, but he's still expected to see most of the goal-line work and has more value overall.
Fargas is still listed as the starter on Oakland's current depth chart, so he has more value heading into the regular season. The Southern California product also has a better chance to see carries than Taylor, who is behind the explosive Adrian Peterson in Minnesota. Unless injuries occur, though, I wouldn't lean on either of these backs in 2008.
I'm in a 12-team league and need to start either Donald Driver or Kevin Walter. Who should I choose? -- S. Bash, Rome, Ga.
M.F.: It's hard not to like Driver this week against the Minnesota Vikings. In his last six starts against them, Driver has recorded 39 receptions, 609 yards and four touchdowns. While that was with Brett Favre, not Aaron Rodgers, under center, the Vikings did have the worst pass defense in the entire league last season. Walter has a much tougher matchup against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that ranked third in pass defense in 2007.
What is the current situation with Seattle's wide receivers? Who are the top options with the injuries to Deion Branch, Bobby Engram and Ben Obomanu? -- A. Ciszczon, Cleveland, Ohio
M.F.: There have actually been some reports that Branch could be back sooner than expected, but it looks like he'll miss the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills. With Engram and Obomanu sidelined, the Seahawks will look to Nate Burleson and Courtney Taylor as their top wideouts. Logan Payne and Jordan Kent will also see work in multiple-receiver sets, but neither has much value. I'd start Burleson as a No. 3 fantasy wideout in most formats, but Taylor could be a sleeper in deeper formats.