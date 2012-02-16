Lynch's good year in Seattle helps Buffalo's draft position

The conditional sixth-round draft pick the Buffalo Bills received from the Seattle Seahawks in 2010's trade of running back Marshawn Lynch has been upgraded to a fifth-round pick as a result of Lynch meeting certain playing-time benchmarks this past season, according to the Bills' official website.
Buffalo traded Lynch to Seattle in 2010 for a fourth-round pick in 2011 and the conditional pick this year. That pick will be 11th or 12th selection in the fifth round based on the outcome of a coin flip between the Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs, with the two teams alternating by round thereafter.
Lynch rushed for a career-high 1,204 yards this past season, with 12 touchdowns.