Lynch's good year in Seattle helps Buffalo's draft position

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 07:00 PM

The conditional sixth-round draft pick the Buffalo Bills received from the Seattle Seahawks in 2010's trade of running back Marshawn Lynch has been upgraded to a fifth-round pick as a result of Lynch meeting certain playing-time benchmarks this past season, according to the Bills' official website.

Buffalo traded Lynch to Seattle in 2010 for a fourth-round pick in 2011 and the conditional pick this year. That pick will be 11th or 12th selection in the fifth round based on the outcome of a coin flip between the Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs, with the two teams alternating by round thereafter.

The Bills will pick 10th overall in the first round.

Lynch rushed for a career-high 1,204 yards this past season, with 12 touchdowns.

