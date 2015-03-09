Lynch retains top fantasy value by staying in Seattle

Aside from touching the football an average of 326 times a year since 2011, Lynch will also be 29 when the new NFL season begins. That's right around the age where we have seen countless runners before him start to break down. We also know that he's played through chronic pain due to compressed cartilage in his back, which caused him problems in 2014. The ailment didn't keep him off the field, though, as Lynch still saw action in all 16 games. What's more, he's missed just one game in the last four seasons despite all of his work.