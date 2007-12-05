Lynch ready to take next step in testing injured ankle

Buffalo is already missing its top reserve running back, veteran Anthony Thomas, who is out indefinitely after he tore a calf muscle in a 36-14 loss at Jacksonville two weeks ago. The Bills got a spark from third-stringer Fred Jackson in a 17-16 comeback win at Washington last weekend. In his first career start, Jackson had 16 carries for 82 yards and added four catches for 69 yards -- his 151 yards from scrimmage accounting for much of the 357 yards the offense gained.