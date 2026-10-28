Luther Burden put on a show in primetime. The Bears say it's only the beginning

It felt almost too easy. Third-and-really-long became a 24-yard Bears TD without their quarterback (Williams) or play caller (coach Ben Johnson) having to strain.

The united blocking effort was worthy of praise. "The whole cavalry came," Johnson said. "It was like a wave carrying him through there."

But it's also worth noting how Burden's sizzle made that sequence, harkening back to the sentiment general manager Ryan Poles expressed in April 2025 when the Bears drafted Burden with the No. 39 pick.

"He's an electric player," Poles said then. "Playmaker. Highly competitive. And the run after the catch is special -- probably the best in this class."

It was almost as if that endorsement was still echoing across Soldier Field's south end zone Thursday, as Burden crossed the goal line and uncorked -- at his cousin's suggestion -- a "Stanky Leg" celebration to show his appreciation for Johnson.

This, Burden said, is why he embraced the nickname "Touchdown Luther" growing up in East St. Louis, Ill. "The stuff you don't think is going to go to the crib," he said, "it goes to the crib."

That touchdown put the punctuation on the best half of Burden's NFL career to date. Four catches, 130 yards, 92 of those after the catch.

Sometimes, in the NFL's complex schematic world, the most significant plays are the result of simple cheat codes. Elite explosion often wins out. Now, along with his competitive fire and hunger to improve, Burden has momentum in the middle of his second season to continue his growth.

The next level

Make no mistake, there's a lot more inside Burden's skill set that Bears coaches have been pushing to bring out. Back in the spring, as Johnson sketched out a vision to elevate his young receiver in their second season together, he expressed optimism that Burden could develop a much more sophisticated route tree to become a threat at all levels of the field.

If large chunks of Burden's rookie season were spent teaching him to become more detail-oriented and reliable with the understanding of his pre-snap alignment and assignment duties, the 2026 mission has been making him more dangerous when the ball is in play.

Receivers coach Antwaan Randle El has pushed Burden to be more precise on his route depths; to become cleaner with his breaks; to more consistently remain grounded through the catch.

"There's a lot more to his game we've worked to unlock," Johnson said during organized team activities. "And he's been really receptive to how we can get that done."

Asked Friday afternoon for a progress report, Johnson praised the strides Burden has made running intermediate routes but also expressed hope to get more over-the-top production.

"I don't think we've done that quite yet this year," Johnson said. "Yet that would be a great thing to tap into."

Indeed, of Burden's team-best 35 catches, eight have come behind the line of scrimmage, with a dozen others 5 yards or less downfield. Only two of his catches thus far have occurred beyond 20 yards from the line of scrimmage.

Still, as Thursday's touchdown showed, that's not a knock.

"What has always stood out about him is he's elite with the ball in his hands," Johnson said. "It's just a matter of how we can get it to him -- but certainly not to a level where we're predictable, either. We don't want it to just be screens or underneath routes. He's got more to his game than that."

During training camp, offensive coordinator Press Taylor marveled at the suddenness Burden showed, and how his combination of size, strength and burst added fury to his game. "It's a different version," Taylor said. "It's really cool."

Taylor told The Athletic that Burden's route-running expansion was "one of the untapped parts of his game." That's the next frontier.

"For a lot of these guys coming from college," Taylor said, "they're not necessarily running these unique, detailed routes that we're trying to run when playing on precision. It's a little bit more fast break in college. And for Luther (at Missouri), there was such an emphasis on just getting him the ball right away and letting him go do his thing."

Burden's thing resulted in 147 receptions, 1,888 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns over his final two college seasons. He was the sixth receiver drafted in 2025 -- behind Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden and Jayden Higgins. But the Bears were convinced Burden's playmaking explosion would be a perfect match for Johnson's offense, and that Johnson's coaching methodology could minimize pre-draft concerns about Burden's inconsistent practice habits.

So far, so good.

'Everybody feeds off me'

Coming into his second season, Burden wasn't afraid to share his aspirations. He was aiming to be more detailed, to think less and react more, to be regularly available for explosive contributions. His biggest goal: "Just prove that I am who I say I am."

And who is that? "I'm that guy," Burden said.

Last winter, Johnson saw Burden's investments in the weight room and took note, calling his offseason approach to strength and conditioning "electric."

"If you took football away from him," Johnson said, "I really don't know what he would want to do with himself."

The greatest fuel for Burden's continued development, the Bears believe, remains the competitive passion and drive he brings to Halas Hall. His connection with the ultra-intense Johnson has proven valuable, with Burden now an auto-renew subscriber to his coach's demands.

"If you make plays," Burden said, "Coach Ben (is) gonna want to give you the ball more. So, just go out and make a play. Coach Ben gonna get you right."

For more than a year now, Burden has also turned teammates' heads with his ferocity on the field.

"He's the truth, man," Loveland said. "And nothing but the truth. The way he works, his attitude, his mindset -- he's a guy you want on your team, for sure."

Added running back D'Andre Swift: "Luther is a dog. It shows in his play and his attitude. He's somebody you want to play next to. His play style is contagious."

Last week, Burden said, Johnson pulled him aside and asked him to become an engine for the offense.

"Because everybody feeds off me," Burden said. "It's the passion I bring to the game; the energy, the will, the want-to, the fire. Y'all feel it. Come on now."

Burden certainly energized the Bears early Thursday night. His first catch, on the Bears' first snap, went for 26 yards. Later in the first quarter, he recorded the second-longest reception of his career, a 58-yarder on an in-breaking right into a massive void in the Patriots' defense. With the ball in space, Burden took off.

He added a 22-yard grab two possessions later. Then, of course, there was that game-changing touchdown with 14 seconds remaining before halftime.

To be clear, that big play didn't require any route-running nuance. Aligned in the slot, Burden simply shuffled backward 3 yards and waited 1.6 seconds for Williams' pass. From there, he worked his magic, surveying the grass and working off his blockers.

Plus, he didn't even need all of them. Right tackle Darnell Wright, out in space ahead of Burden, laughed out loud at his contributions to that explosive TD.

"I didn't necessarily block anyone," Wright said. "I was definitely in position to block. But Luther was gone, man. He did a hell of a job."

"All it took was Luther finding a little sliver, and he was able to gas it right through there," Johnson added. "Huge play for us."

The Bears are certain there is more of that to come. They also believe there is more to Burden's game that has yet to be seen.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.