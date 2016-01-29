Around the NFL

Luke Kuechly unable to grow playoff beard

Published: Jan 29, 2016 at 03:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is a formidable opponent to opposing quarterbacks, but he does have one weakness -- he's unable to grow an intimidating playoff beard.

"I tried and it looked terrible," Kuechly said per The Charlotte Observer. "They said all right well if you can't grown your beard you have to grow the hair."

Kuechly's teammates tight end Greg Olsen, center Ryan Kalil, linebacker Ben Jacobs and right tackle Mike Remmers were more successful with their playoff beard-growing endeavors.

Kuechly told reporters Thursday that he cannot remember his last hair cut. He was thrilled when someone finally remarked about his longer locks.

With a looming date with the Denver Broncos on the docket, playoff beards and hair cuts should be the least of his worries.

Make sure to watch Super Bowl Opening Night live Monday on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 2

Denver is in the thick of the playoff race and getting a valuable reinforcement ahead of an important meeting with a division rival. The Broncos activated tackle Garett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Cardinals 'to be smart' with DeAndre Hopkins' path back to field as Kyler Murray also nears return

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has had a month to get his ankle right, which means he's had a lot of time to think about his injury. Both he and DeAndre Hopkins took the practice field on Wednesday. They just might return to game action together, too.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk won't play vs. Cowboys

The Saints will be without their most vaunted offensive weapon for a fourth game in a row. Alvin Kamara will not play for the Saints on "Thursday Night Football" against the visiting Cowboys.
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson 'doesn't need' rest to let finger recover

Russell Wilson returned from a finger injury well ahead of schedule in a bid to save the Seahawks' season, but at 3-8, it appears about as close to lost as possible. That doesn't mean Pete Carroll is ready to send his star QB to the sideline for rest and recuperation. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson highlight Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor were among the NFL's Players of the Month in November.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons excited for Demarcus Lawrence's return: 'I can't wait to see what he does'

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence is expected to make his return on Thursday night against the Saints after recovering from a foot injury that held him out the past 10 games. 
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard: 'Too much respect' to trash talk Tom Brady

Episode three of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" offers a glimpse into how teams prepare for Tom Brady and the respect that's carried when playing the Bucs QB.
news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not excusing 'bad' performance vs. Browns: 'I looked like a rookie'

Lamar Jackson pointed the thumb on Wednesday, and didn't mince words doing it. The Ravens QB posted his worst single-game quarterback rating of the season vs. the Browns, and he isn't giving himself a pass for the performance.
news

Browns GM taking 'big-picture approach' with Baker Mayfield, expects QB to improve down stretch

In the midst of the Browns' struggles to stay afloat in a tough AFC race, GM Andrew Berry spoke Wednesday about the offense and Baker Mayfield as the team recovers during its bye.
news

Cowboys activate Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list; WR questionable vs. Saints

The Cowboys is finally close to being back to full strength. Dallas announced Wednesday Amari Cooper has been activated from the COVID list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW