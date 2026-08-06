Luke Kuechly's game film study, preparation helped shape Panthers LB's Hall of Fame career

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were mornings when St. Xavier High School football coach Steve Specht would walk into his office and find his young linebacker, Luke Kuechly, sitting in front of the television studying game video of the team's next opponent before sunrise.

Kuechly would hit play on the old VHS, pause the tape, and then rewind to play again, jotting down notes as he went.

Over and over again it went until it was time for class.

He'd often return at lunch. And then again following the team's late afternoon practice (the only time film watching was considered mandatory under Specht).

Kuechly would ask questions to Specht along the way: How should we attack if they audible to this formation? What tells should I be looking for? How do we shut them down?

It is there, in Specht's tiny office, where Kuechly would spend endless hours learning the art of breaking down game film and utilizing the knowledge he picked up about an opponent's tendencies to give him an edge on game day.

It's a skill that would become Kuechly's calling card -- and one that helped propel him to greatness.

On Saturday, Kuechly will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio -- the same field where he led St. Xavier to a state championship in 2007.