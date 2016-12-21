Luke Kuechly leaving retirement decision for later

He added: "I don't want to say frustrating. I think even last year is kind of the same as this year. You just want to play and that's probably the most frustrating part -- if that's what you want to call it. You want to be out there playing because that's what you prepare the whole year for, the whole season for is to be out there playing. A couple things haven't gone our way this year but I really do enjoy watching Shaq (Thompson) and A.J. (Klein) out there with Thomas (Davis) running around there, playing well. Those guys, along with Thomas have made some big plays in games that have helped us win."